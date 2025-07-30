Jul 30, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Police Asking for Help Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Mateo Bonga, who was reported as a runaway.

According to a Wednesday post on the department’s Facebook page, Bonga was last seen on 15th Street NW in Bemidji.

Bonga is 6 feet tall, weights 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans, black shoes, and had a black backpack. A photograph of the missing teenage was not provided.

If you have any information regarding Mateo Bonga’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

