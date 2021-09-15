Bemidji Police Asking For Help in Locating Missing Woman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Stephanie Chupp was last seen Tuesday morning around 6:45 near the 1900 block of Park Avenue. She may have been in a white Pontiac Grand Prix with the license number 655 RVZ.

Stephanie is 5’2″ tall and 200 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

