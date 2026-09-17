Sep 16, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing 48-Year-Old Man

timothy nelson cg

Timothy Nelson (Courtesy: Bemidji Police Department)

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 48-year-old man.

Timothy Nelson was reported as missing Wednesday by a family member. He is believed to possibly be in a red Ford Taurus with Minnesota license plate MWA673.

Nelson is 5 ft. 10 in. tall and weights about 160 lb. He has short/shaved brown hair and green eyes. Authorities don’t know what clothes he was wearing, which direction he was headed, or where he was traveling to.

If you have any information regarding Timothy Nelson’s whereabouts, please contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

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