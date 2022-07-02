Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department is currently requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Wyatt Jourdain from Bemidji was last reported as a runaway on June 30th. According to police, Jourdain was last seen around midnight on the same day near the 500 block of Mississippi Avenue.

Jourdain was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black Rue 21 pullover, and dark blue/black basketball shorts with grey shoes.

If you have information on Wyatt Jourdain’s whereabouts, please contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today