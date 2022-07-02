Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
The Bemidji Police Department is currently requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.
Wyatt Jourdain from Bemidji was last reported as a runaway on June 30th. According to police, Jourdain was last seen around midnight on the same day near the 500 block of Mississippi Avenue.
Jourdain was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black Rue 21 pullover, and dark blue/black basketball shorts with grey shoes.
If you have information on Wyatt Jourdain’s whereabouts, please contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
