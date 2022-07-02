Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Hanky HazeltonJul. 1 2022

Wyatt Jourdain

The Bemidji Police Department is currently requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Wyatt Jourdain from Bemidji was last reported as a runaway on June 30th. According to police, Jourdain was last seen around midnight on the same day near the 500 block of Mississippi Avenue.

Jourdain was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black Rue 21 pullover, and dark blue/black basketball shorts with grey shoes.

If you have information on Wyatt Jourdain’s whereabouts, please contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Authorities Give Fireworks Safety Tips for 4th of July Weekend

Bemidji Police Arrest Suspect in Connection to Cameron Park Abduction Attempt

Missing Bemidji Man Found Dead in Rural Beltrami County

RiverWood Bank’s Biggest Fundraiser Returns to Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.