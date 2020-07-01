Bemidji Police Asking For Help in Investigation Involving Flammable Items in Dumpsters

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for placing flammable items into dumpsters in downtown Bemidji on May 30th.

Investigators found dumpsters with large amounts of cardboard, cut-up fence posts, and broken pallets, along with leaves and thistles, in numerous dumpsters. A large dumpster behind the 4th Street ARCO gas station smelled strongly of gasoline. Near the area of Junkin’ Treasures, a trash receptacle was located which was full of thistles, grass, and contained a charcoal lighter fluid container. Near the 4West Building, an FBI agent noticed that a large dumpster used for a remodeling project contained pallets and bags filled with yard debris. A dumpster behind the Wild Hare Bistro smelled strongly of kerosene and contained a large amount of paper and pallet pieces.

These items were found and removed the same day of a planned demonstration in Bemidji and in the wake of arson and looting in Minneapolis and St. Paul earlier that week. Anyone with any information on those responsible for placing these items into the trash receptacles is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111. You can also contact Detective Sergeant Seaberg with any information at 218-333-8376.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today