Bemidji Police Asking For Help in Investigation Involving Flammable Items in Dumpsters

Betsy Melin — Jul. 1 2020

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for placing flammable items into dumpsters in downtown Bemidji on May 30th.

Investigators found dumpsters with large amounts of cardboard, cut-up fence posts, and broken pallets, along with leaves and thistles, in numerous dumpsters. A large dumpster behind the 4th Street ARCO gas station smelled strongly of gasoline. Near the area of Junkin’ Treasures, a trash receptacle was located which was full of thistles, grass, and contained a charcoal lighter fluid container. Near the 4West Building, an FBI agent noticed that a large dumpster used for a remodeling project contained pallets and bags filled with yard debris. A dumpster behind the Wild Hare Bistro smelled strongly of kerosene and contained a large amount of paper and pallet pieces.

These items were found and removed the same day of a planned demonstration in Bemidji and in the wake of arson and looting in Minneapolis and St. Paul earlier that week. Anyone with any information on those responsible for placing these items into the trash receptacles is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111. You can also contact Detective Sergeant Seaberg with any information at 218-333-8376.

Betsy Melin

