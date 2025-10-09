Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Finding Missing Woman

The Bemidji Police Department is currently investigating a missing person from the city of Bemidji.

50-year-old Marie Hillman was last seen on June 30 in the 500 block of Irvine Avenue. The last phone contact with her was on July 31.

Hillman is considered an endangered missing person. She is described as 5’3″ tall and weighs about 130 lb. She has green eyes and brown hair, along with a tattoo of “buddy,” according to authorities.

If you have any information on Hillman’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Randy Moyer at 218-333-4229.