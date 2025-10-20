Oct 20, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Teen Mother and Her Child

laura and kylo wright cg

Laura Wright and Kylo Wright (Courtesy: Bemidji Police Department)

Bemidji police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage mother and her infant child, who have been reported missing since Saturday, October 18.

The Bemidji Police Department says 17-year-old Laura Wright and her child, Kylo Wright, were picked up by a light-colored sedan with LED running lights and could be headed to the Twin Cities metro area.

Laura stands at 5 ft., 4 in. tall and weights about 220 lb. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray long-sleeved shirt, and brown slippers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Laura and Kylo Wright, you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

no kings protest rally bemidji signs crowd thumbnail

10-20-2025

Education & Government

‘No Kings’ Protests in Bemidji, Brainerd, & Elsewhere Attract Large Crowds

brainerd public schools washington building sign

10-20-2025

News

Brainerd School Board Discusses Title IX Policy During Work Session

brainerd public schools board meeting budget high school thumbnail

10-20-2025

Education & Government

Brainerd High School Students Get Involved in District’s Budget Discussion

voting voters i voted stickers generic thumbnail

10-20-2025

Crime

Itasca Co. Woman Who Cast Dead Mother’s Ballot for Trump Must Write Essay on Voting