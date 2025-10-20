Bemidji Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Teen Mother and Her Child

Bemidji police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage mother and her infant child, who have been reported missing since Saturday, October 18.

The Bemidji Police Department says 17-year-old Laura Wright and her child, Kylo Wright, were picked up by a light-colored sedan with LED running lights and could be headed to the Twin Cities metro area.

Laura stands at 5 ft., 4 in. tall and weights about 220 lb. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray long-sleeved shirt, and brown slippers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Laura and Kylo Wright, you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.