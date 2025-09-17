Sep 17, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Police Asking for Help Finding Endangered Missing Man

andrew colen cg

Andrew Colen (Credit: Minnesota BCA)

The Bemidji Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old man.

Andrew Colen was last seen in Bemidji in early August, and his girlfriend has not heard from him for at least two weeks. According to the Minnesota BCA, he stated he had gone to Duluth and then Minneapolis.

Colen is considered an endangered missing person due to his altered mental status from long-term drug and alcohol use. He is 5 ft. 11 in. tall and weighs 170 lb. with brown hair and blue eyes. Colen also has a Batman outline tattoo on his chest and a “skateboard guy” tattoo on his right leg.

If you have any information on Colen, you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

