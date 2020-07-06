Bemidji Police Asking For Community’s Help in Locating Missing Teenager
The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old who was last seen on Saturday.
Mariah Hanse was last seen at the South Beach access on July 4th at approximately 10:30 p.m. According to the Bemidji Police Department’s Facebook post, it appears that Hanse left the area voluntarily.
Mariah is 5’5” tall, 130 lbs with blue eyes and long reddish brown hair, possibly in pigtails. Hanse was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white and blue jacket and jean shorts and may be looking for a ride to the Twin Cities.
Anyone with information regarding Hanse’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.