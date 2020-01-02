Bemidji Police Ask For Help In Locating Missing Person

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Matthew J. Asa, 35 who was last seen on Christmas Eve at his home located at 619 Minnesota AVE NW, known as Northland Apartments in Bemidji.

Asa is described as being 195lbs with blue eyes and brown hair but currently has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a camo “Army” jacket, black tennis shoes and possible sweatpants.

Asa has not been seen or heard from in over a week and has had no contact with friends or family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

