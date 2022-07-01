Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Arrest Suspect in Connection to Cameron Park Abduction Attempt

Mary BalstadJul. 1 2022

Bemidji Police Detectives have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to an attempted abduction that occurred in Cameron Park on June 26.

According to Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, the suspect has been identified as Michael Wayne Petersen, 21, of Bemidji. Upon identifying Petersen, Bemidji Police arrested him. Petersen is currently in custody.

Earlier this week, Petersen attempted to abduct two juvenile girls at the paved entrance to Cameron Park. Bemidji Police were alerted of this attempt around 6:30 P.M. According to the original press release, the suspect first approached the girls and asked if they wanted to see a snake in the woods. After they rejected his offer, Petersen continued to follow the pair. He then put his arm around one of the girls and tried to pick her up. Both girls screamed, causing the suspect to flee the scene.

The Bemidji Police thank the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Bemidji State University, and the community for assisting in this incident.

