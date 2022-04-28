Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Accepting Applications for Reserve Officer Program

Lakeland News — Apr. 27 2022

The Bemidji Police Department has announced an upcoming academy for their Reserve Program.

Reserve officers are citizens of Bemidji who are interested in serving their community. They assist patrol officers in handling issues such as lost and found property complaints, security checks, parking enforcement, and working security at special events. The Bemidji Police Department Reserve Program was initially started in 2015 and was an immediate success in the city.

If you are interested in becoming a reserve officer or learning more about the Reserve Program, you can find more information on the City of Bemidji website. You can also contact Detective Sergeant Dan Seaberg at 218-333-8376 or Officer Tabitha Carrigan at 218-333-8309.

Applications are now available on the City of Bemidji website. The deadline to have them submitted is Monday, May 9th.

