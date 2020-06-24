Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Plans to Host Public Hearing On Police Advisory Board

Betsy Melin — Jun. 23 2020

The City of Bemidji plans to host a public hearing on creating a police advisory committee for the city. They hope to hear from the community about how to work towards racial equity.

The city is now asking for public input on the makeup of the committee and its mission. They hope it can serve as a listening opportunity for the city council to hear the voices of those living in Bemidji.

The public forum has been scheduled for August 10th. The location is tentatively planned as the Sanford Center.

