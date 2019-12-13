Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Pickleball Association Sponsors Free “Learn To Play” Day

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 13 2019

A new organization that formed this past fall known as the Bemidji Pickleball Association will be sponsoring a community “Learn To Play” day where the association members will instruct you on how to play the sport.

Pickelball is currently the fastest growing sport in America with over 3 million people playing. Pickleball is a mixture of a few different sports where the paddle is shaped like one you would use in ping pong but played on a court similar to tennis.

“One of the things that’s really fun about pickleball is the reason it’s growing so quickly, is it’s a fun game at any level. So if you’re a beginner you’ll love playing and when you advance up and get to the point where you’re a intermediate to advanced player, it just becomes more and more fun. It’s a great workout, and for people this time of year maybe looking to burn some holiday calories or work out that’s social and a lot of fun, that’s a great way to go.” said Mark Fodness, Bemidji Pickleball Association President

The Learn To Play day is this Saturday at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center. The event is from 3-5 pm and equipment will be provided.

