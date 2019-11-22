Bemidji Pickleball Association Hosting Sunday Morning Pickleball Sessions
The Bemidji Pickleball Association has announced that it is hosting group pickleball sessions on Sunday mornings at the Bemidji State Gillett Wellness Center.
The sessions will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m. beginning November 24. All skill levels and abilities are welcome. The first event is free, sponsored by Ravenrock Jewelry.
Future Sunday sessions will be $5 for nonmembers and free for members. Membership information and sponsorship opportunities will be announced soon. You can learn more about the Bemidji Pickleball Association on its website at bemidjipickleball.com.
The Bemidji Pickleball Association is a non-profit organization designed to promote the sport of pickleball in the community and advocate for new facilities.
