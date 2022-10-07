Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake

Mary BalstadOct. 7 2022

A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.

Reyes died on the scene. According to the report, alcohol was not involved in the incident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Leech Lake Police Department assisted at the scene.

