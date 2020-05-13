Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks & Recreation Offers Alternative to Summer Camp

Betsy Melin — May. 12 2020

For many young people, summer camp can be the highlight of their season. But with social distancing in mind, the future of summer camps for the Bemidji Parks & Recreation department is still up in the air.

Playgrounds in Bemidji have been closed due to COVID-19, and as of now, there is no official word on what camps will look like this summer. But among this uncertainty, the Parks & Recreation department have created a way to bring all the fun of a day camp into your home.

They have created a “Rec on the Go” box filled with activities that can be done at home. This way, campers can have the fun of summer camp while staying socially distant.

The boxes will be sent out weekly to families who are interested. They will include enough supplies for two people with activities created in mind for campers aged 6 to 12.

