Bemidji Parks & Recreation Encouraging Public to Help With Park Cleanup
The Bemidji Parks & Recreation department is encouraging the public to take part in a park cleanup to encourage families to keep Bemidji’s parks clean during the extension of Minnesota’s stay-at-home order.
Bemidji Parks & Recreation is allowing families to reserve a cleanup kit that includes 3 garbage pickers, bags and a bucket. Kits can be reserved Friday-Monday with a $10 deposit, which will be given back once a kit is returned.
