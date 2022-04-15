Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks & Recreation Department Extends Survey to End of April

Mary BalstadApr. 15 2022

After conducting a survey to help update their strategic plan, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department has decided to extend the survey to the end of the month.

With over 500 responses on their interactive map and in-person surveys, the department has plenty of feedback to look over before making any definitive choices about their plan.

A major point of contention that the parks and recreation team noticed was the lack of diversity in survey participants. Identifying underrepresented groups and cultures in the survey remained an important priority during the discussion of the current results.

Possible ways to remedy this include extending the survey and pushing it out to those groups, or even including people from those obvious gaps in representation in the upcoming focus groups.

The Parks and Recreation committee plans to meet in May to discuss the further findings from the survey. The survey and interactive map can be found by going to the city of Bemidji’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Public Forum to Be Held for Irvine Ave. Improvements in Bemidji

GOP Governor Candidate Stanek Hospitalized After Crash

Next Steps in Neilson Reise Arena Feasibility Study Discussed

Logging Truck Slides Off Road Into Resident’s Driveway in Hubbard County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.