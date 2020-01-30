Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks & Rec To Collaborate With Blue Ox Marathon For Frozen Ox 5K

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 30 2020

The Frozen Ox 5K walk/run marathon, hosted by Bemidji Parks and Recreation and Blue Ox Marathon, will be held at Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji on Saturday, February 8th.

Awards will be given to the first three finishers in both males and female classes. The race will be timed, and the first 60 participants will receive a winter hat.

Registration will be held at the Carnegie Lakeview Room in the historic Carnegie Public Library from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the race will begin at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is $20.00, and registration the day of the event will cost $25.00.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

