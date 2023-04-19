Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks and Recreation’s Updated Strategic Plan Approved by City Council

Mary BalstadApr. 19 2023

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation department has updated its strategic plan after 18 months of community input and collaboration.

Presented at Monday’s city council meeting, the plan reflects updates from the previous 2011 version. Over 500 community members participated in the online survey, providing their feedback on parks and trails within Bemidji.

The Parks and Recreation Commission used this feedback to identify priorities in the updated plan. These priorities include increasing accessibility, and maintaining existing structure and amenities.

“We heard a lot about maintenance, we heard a lot about safety, and really maintaining basically what we have,” said Bemidji Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson. “So we’re making our investments based on how our users are wanting them and creating a strategic plan and strategically looking at how we put our investments forward into these park areas.”

“Our citizens in Bemidji aren’t looking for, you know, big things. they want to just see our already fantastic parks maintained and it is just, this is really comprehensive of that work,” said Ward 1 Councilor Gwenia Fiskevold Gould.

The city council voted unanimously to approve the plan. The council discussed using liquor store funds for parks and recreation projects but did not take any formal action.

