Bemidji Parks and Recreation to Host Virtual Monarch Festival

Bemidji Parks and Recreation officials have announced their 4th annual Monarch Festival will take place virtually throughout the month of September.

This year, the event will kick off virtually at 10 a.m. on September 12th with Mayor Rita Albrecht and Birds, Bees Committee members to learn about the Festival and hear fun facts about the monarch butterfly.

Here’s a list of the events planned for the festival:

Opening of the Watermark Art Center Exhibits

Chalk Festival at North Country Park

Pollinator Activity Boxes

Pollinator Scavenger Hunt and Garden Tour

Allison Barta, Local Butterfly Season Report – Virtual Event

Resilient Yard- Fall Planting Webinar – Hosted by Blue Thumb

For more information on the Monarch Butterfly Festival, visit the Monarch Butterfly Festival 2020 Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ events/1226727254343362) or contact the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department at 218-333-1857.

