Bemidji Parks and Recreation to Host Fishing Tournament

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 13 2020

With all that has been canceled this summer due to the pandemic, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation program is putting together a “family friendly” fishing competition.

From September 5th through September 12th, all are invited from the area to join in on the competition designed to get families outside to enjoy some fishing. Prizes will provided by Northland Fishing Tackle for longest walleye, northern pike, largemouth bass, and crappie caught.

According to organizers, participants will receive the rules and a tournament card in the mail. The cost to join the event is $15.

For more information about the upcoming fishing tourney, click here to register or call 218-308-3780.

