Bemidji Parks and Recreation Puts on Halloween-Themed Activities

The past week has been full of Halloween festivities, and the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department has been putting on several different Halloween-themed activities of their own.

On Saturday, they held their annual Boo Bash 5K run at Bemidji City Park. Over 25 runners came to participate in the race.

“Everyone dresses up in costume and makes it really fun for Halloween,” said Bemidji Parks and Recreation Supervisor Jamie Anderson. “This is one of my favorite runs. It’s on a trail, so it’s a mix of dirt, grass, lots of fun things that you can kind of run around.”

The 5K kicked off the last day of Parks and Rec Halloween activities, but they also had several other event happening earlier that week.

Anderson added, “We’ve had our Bark N’ Boo at the dog park, so it’s a dog party. Dogs get dressed up in costume. And then we also had our Family Fun Boo Bash at North Country Park. And then we will have our annual Halloween dance. My favorite part is just seeing all the families come out and dressed up and just having a really good time.”