Bemidji Parks and Recreation Offers Community Garden Plots

At three sites throughout Bemidji, the Parks and Recreation department is offering garden plots to be reserved. The reservation typically lasts from May until October depending on the weather. It offers an alternative to those who can not garden at home.

The city is also offering “garden start-up kits” which include various things to help get a plot ready for planting.

