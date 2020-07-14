Bemidji Parks and Recreation Offering Summer Activity Boxes

Lakeland PBS

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 13 2020

Because the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is not having their normal summer camp this year, they’re offering another alternative so that children can still participate in fun summer activities.

Rec on the Go is a program that provides kids with activities, crafts and games packed into a weekly themed box. Each box includes five snack recipes, journals, and two themed book ideas, as well as a service project.

Boxes can be delivered to families within five miles of Bemidji City Hall at no extra charge. You can register online.

