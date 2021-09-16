Bemidji Parks and Recreation Hosts “Nature Play & Storytime”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As of Monday, Bemidji Parks and Recreation was excited to hold their first-ever free outdoor preschool program, “Nature Play & Storytime.” This program will be held every Monday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the North Country Park from now until the end of October.

The Carnegie in Bemidji helped sponsor this program so that children could have playtime and storytime outdoors.

But the fun does not stop there. Bemidji Parks and Recreation will also be hosting an after-school program that will take place every Thursday called the “Outdoor Adventure Club,” along with another program, “Nature Explorers Camp”, held on non-school days.

These programs allow kids to interact and connect closely with nature. These programs are available now for registration, and you can find out more information by visiting the Bemidji Parks and Recreation website.

