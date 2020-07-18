Bemidji Parks and Recreation Hosting Virtual Couch to 5K Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Parks and Recreation is hosting a Virtual Couch to 5K program this summer.

Participants will receive weekly email workouts along with training tips to help prepare them to run a 5K. The program is typically held each spring, but it’s being held a second time this year to encourage individuals to stay active during this unusual time.

Those interested can register through the end of July on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation website.

