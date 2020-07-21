Bemidji Parks and Recreation Hosting Summer Fishing Competition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a family friendly fishing tournament this summer in the name of fun and competition.

This tournament is aiming to get people of all ages to participate on the water. Prizes are available for multiple categories, which include the longest walleye, longest northern pike, longest large mouth bass, longest crappie, longest seaweed, and the smallest fish caught.

The event is planned to go from August 1st through the 8th and is $15 per family. Anyone who would like participate can register at the City of Bemidji website or email questions to chris.richardson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.

