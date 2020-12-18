Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Hosting “Reindeer Roundup”

Betsy Melin — Dec. 18 2020

Bemidji Parks and Recreation is offering an event called Reindeer Roundup. According to a release: “Santa’s reindeer lost track of time while exploring Bemidji! Although Santa found Rudolph, he needs your help in rounding up the rest of the reindeer in time for the holidays!”

To help Santa, participants are encouraged to hike Lakeview Trail from Paul and Babe to Diamond Point to find all of the missing reindeer. You can round them up by taking a selfie with each of them.

Email your selfies to Jamie.anderson@ci.bemdiji.mn.us before noon on December 23rd to be entered into a drawing to win prizes. This is a free event.

By — Betsy Melin

