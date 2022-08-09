Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Gets Positive Feedback on Equipment Rentals

Mary BalstadAug. 8 2022

Rentals at Bemidji’s Tourist Information Center (TIC) returned this summer for both land and lake. The Parks and Recreation Department brought back individual bikes for people to rent and introduced new opportunities for visitors and community members.

The return of these rentals, along with the introduction of kayaks to explore Lake Bemidji, are receiving positive feedback. The TIC hopes to have paddleboats soon, but with the end of summer coming and materials like fiberglass hard to come by this time of year, this may have to wait until next summer.

These rentals were originally in partnership with the department team, Visit Bemidji, and Bemidji State University’s Sustainability team. Bike rentals are $10 per hour, single kayaks are $13 per hour, and tandem kayaks are $18 per hour.

The TIC is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

