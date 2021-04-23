Bemidji Parks and Recreation Celebrates Earth Day with Clean Up Kits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today is Earth Day, and the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department is celebrating with an activity designed to help keep our planet clean. They are offering clean-up kits to help beautify Bemidji’s parks.

They are called Family Park Clean Up Kits and have everything you may need to keep the Earth clean. They include garbage bags, garbage pickers, and a bucket. Once you’ve collected any trash, the Parks and Recreation department will come to pick it up for you. They can be reserved through the City of Bemidji website.

