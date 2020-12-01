Bemidji Parks and Recreation Announces Month-Long Scavenger Hunt

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department announced a month-long scavenger hunt game in North Country Park in Bemidji.

The theme is mammal trivia. According to a release, mammal facts will be hidden in the parks starting December 1. Clues will be removed from the trail on January 2.

They are offering prizes to those who are able to find all of the clues. It costs $4 per household to enter. For questions or for more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call Jamie, Recreation Coordinator, at 218-368-0422.

