Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Announces ESports Club

Betsy Melin — Nov. 17 2020

Minnesota Esports Club & Bemidji Parks & Recreation are have announced a partnership guided at providing youth Esports to the community of Bemidji. Esports is a form of sport competition using video games. Esports often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions.

Per a release, the program’s mission is to support and promote youth enrichment, leadership, and education through electronic sports organization, development, competition, and media production.  This club is geared towards Middle School & High School students.

They will be hosting a virtual parent’s meeting for those interested to find out more about the opportunity. It will be hosted December 7th at 8 pm. This club is sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications.

To get the link to join the meeting email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

