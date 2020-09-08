Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks And Rec To Host Virtual Monarch Festival

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 8 2020

Bemidji Parks And Recreation Officials announced their 4th Annual Monarch will take place virtually throughout the month of September.

This year, the event will kick off virtually at 10 a.m. on September 12th with Mayor Rita Albrecht and Birds, Bees Committee Members to learn about the Festival and fun facts about the Monarch Butterfly.

Here’s a list of the events planned for the festival:
* Opening of the Watermark Art Center Exhibits
* Chalk Festival at North Country Park
* Pollinator Activity Boxes
* Pollinator Scavenger Hunt and Garden Tour
* Allison Barta, Local Butterfly Season Report – Virtual Event
* Resilient Yard- Fall Planting Webinar – Hosted by Blue Thumb

For More information on the Monarch Butterfly Festival visit the Monarch Butterfly Festival 2020 Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/events/1226727254343362 ) or contact the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department at 218.333.1857

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

