Bemidji Parks And Rec To Host Fishing Competition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With all that has been canceled this summer due to the Pandemic, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation program has come together to host a “family friendly” fishing competition.

From September 5th through September 12th, all all are invited from the area to join in on the competition designed to get families outside to enjoy some fishing. Prizes will provided by Northland Fishing Tackle for longest Walleye, Northern Pike, Largemouth Bass, and Crappie caught.

According the the parks and rec program, participants will receive the rules and a tournament card in the mail. The cost to join the event is $15.

For more information about the upcoming fishing tourney click here or call at 218-308-3780.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today