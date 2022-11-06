Bemidji Parks and Rec Offers Babysitting Safety Classes for Adolescents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When it comes to babysitting, parents want their children to be in safe, well-trained hands. But not every adolescent has the opportunity to get that kind of training, which is where the Safe Sitter Program, hosted by Bemidji Parks and Recreation, steps in.

“Today we’re teaching a Safe Sitter babysitting class,” said City of Bemidji Recreation Coordinator Jamie Anderson. “It’s all about teaching our teens how to stay safe while babysitting, and how to keep those kids safe while they’re being babysat.”

Throughout the class, future babysitters are taught a number of skills, including basic first aid and behavior management.

“We start with how to just stay safe while you’re home alone, we get to learn about first aid, and the choking rescue skills, so they’ll get some hands-on experience actually doing some choking rescue skills on mannequins,” said Anderson. “And then we go over how to start up your own babysitting business.”

At the end of the day, this kind of training is essential to anyone looking after young children, and having the ability to be educated on these topics could positively benefit an adolescent.

“It’s just important that they learn the basic skills,” explained Anderson, “And they’re leaving with like, actual skills that they can use while they’re babysitting.”

Friday’s class at the historical Carnegie Public Library building had seven participants. Each student enrolled in the program is between the ages of 11 and 14.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today