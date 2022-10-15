Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Parks and Rec Inviting Public to Learn About Strategic System Plan

Lakeland News — Oct. 14 2022

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation department is inviting the community to a town hall to learn more about the draft Equity-Based Parks and Trails Strategic System Plan.

Parks and Recreation director Marcia Larson says last spring, the city heard what a broad section of the community wanted in their recreation system through a survey. Since then, a draft plan has been developed that tries to accomplish what the community wants.

In addition to the town hall, the department has been holding a number of focus groups with community members, which has helped fine-tune the plan’s focus on equal access to quality parks and trails.

This is the public’s chance to get a look at the plan and provide feedback. The department’s Strategic System Plan was last updated in 2011, and Larson says updating the plan is vital to meeting the needs of the growing community.

The town hall will be held next Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at City Park Building as well as online at jfc.mysocialpinpoint.com/bemidji-parks-and-rec. A formal program will be presented at 5:30, and snacks and door prizes will be available for all who attend.

