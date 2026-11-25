Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Nov 24, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick
Bemidji Organizations, Volunteers Help With Annual Thanksgiving Meal Prep
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
11-24-2026
News
New City of Northern Holds 1st Council Meeting
11-24-2026
News
Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling to Little Falls Next Summer
11-24-2026
News
Permit Renewed for Crow Wing County Landfill
11-24-2026
News
‘Christmas in Wadena’ Display Ending This Season After 20 Years
Scroll To Top