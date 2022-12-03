Bemidji Organizations, Aitkin Co. Receiving Child Care Grants from DEED

Click to print (Opens in new window)

17 communities across Minnesota are receiving grants for child care, including two in the Lakeland viewing area.

Organizations in Bemidji as well as Aitkin County will receive a portion of a nearly $2.5 million grant from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The grant is meant to increase the supply of child care providers in order to support regional economic development.

Aitkin County was awarded $100,000, while two organizations in Bemidji each received a portion as well. The economic development agency Greater Bemidji was awarded $200,000, while the Northwest Minnesota Foundation will receive $50,000.

The program funds can be used for different aspect of child care, such as for a business’s startup or expansion, retaining employees, facility modifications, and assistance with licensing or other regulatory requirements. Priority was given to communities that report a shortage of child care providers.

DEED has awarded more than $4 million through the child care economic development grant since 2017.

