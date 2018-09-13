Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Opens Fourth Fire Station

Josh Peterson
Sep. 12 2018
After years of planning, the Bemidji Fire Department has expanded north. Leasing an 1800 square foot garage, the department has spread out its resources to provide more effective coverage fro their 522 square mile coverage area.

When it came to adding Station 4, the demographics of the area helped pick the ideal location for the facility. Fire Station 4 has been strategically placed near the intersection of Highway 71 Northeast and Winter Sumac Road where it targets an area that has seen significant growth.

For city officials, expanding to the north was the right thing to do by continuing a strong partnership with local townships.

If successful, the leased space after two years could lead to the construction of a permanent Fire Station 4. Since August 28th, the facility has already been used to respond to multiple calls.

The fire station currently has seven on-call fire fighters who report to Station 4. The new station includes a pickup truck for tools, a water tender truck and a structural fire engine.

