Bemidji Now Accepting Permit Applications For Deer Archery Hunts

The City of Bemidji is now accepting permit applications for residents to participate in any of three special white-tailed deer archery hunts within city limits.

There are 66 sites available, and those who apply will go through a background check as well as a proficiency test to ensure the safety of the public. The season will start September 19th and go through December 31st, 2020.

All applicants are required to pay a $10 non-refundable application fee, and applications are due at City Hall by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31st.

