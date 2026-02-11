Bemidji, Northern Township Officials React to Incorporation Ruling

A long-awaited decision was made on Tuesday when a judge ruled in favor of Northern Township’s incorporation petition and denied the annexation request brought by the City of Bemidji.

It was in April of last year when Northern Township issued their notice to incorporate into a city. Shortly after, the City of Bemidji filed a petition to annex portions of the township along the north and northeast shores of Lake Bemidji.

After 10 months of actions that led to a contested boundary trial, a judge’s ruling will now allow Northern Township to become the City of Northern starting next year.

“It’s what you’re hoping for, obviously, but when you see the words in front of you, there’s just a little bit of disbelief that goes along with it,” Northern Township Administrator Chris Lahn told Lakeland News in an interview.

“Very much relieved for our residents,” added Jess Frenzel, Northern Township Board Chair. “They’ve invested a lot in this as taxpayers of our community, and I’m just so happy that we were able to have a good outcome for this.”

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince had a different reaction to the news.

“It was somewhat disappointing, but like anything else, you have to process it, read through the opinion, understand the logic and justification behind why the decision was made,” he said. “So I think myself and other council members are probably in that process right now of just digesting everything and making sure we understand the rationale.”

One major topic discussed throughout the contested boundary trial had been Northern Township’s proposed wastewater treatment facility from Northern Township. Bemidji city officials believed they were more capable of providing wastewater services to the residents along Lake Bemidji, but the judge’s ruling now grants full responsibility to the township.

“Now that we have clarity on this, we just know we can continue forward 100% with everything that we’ve already got in motion,” said Lahn. “Our plans are at the MPCA [Minnesota Pollution Control Agency] right now being reviewed. We should have a permit hopefully in the next few months; construction’s slated to begin here in 2026, probably into 2027. Within the next year or so, though, we should have a functional wastewater facility.”

A concern that Northern residents have had throughout the trial with the township incorporating was possible tax increases. With the number of services going up now that the township will become a city, one question was, how will officials keep taxes low for their residents?

“The main way to keep our taxes low, I think, was to incorporate,” says Frenzel. “With LGA [the State of Minnesota’s Local Government Aid] that’s available to us, this is a way to keep our taxes at a stable rate. We offer a lot of services in our community. … This is the way to make sure our taxes stay at a reasonable rate, is to that how [we get] that LGA, which we anticipate coming through at some point in time here in the near future.”

Both Northern Township and Bemidji officials were clear that this ruling will not affect their working relationship going forward.

“A healthy Bemidji is important for Northern Township, and I think a healthy, successful Northern Township really has a lot of benefit for the City of Bemidji,” said Frenzel.

“I think this will definitely change the landscape in our community long-term, and we’re all going to navigate that together in some way,” Prince said.

“We’ve had a good relationship in the past,” added Lahn. “We worked on many things together in the past, and I don’t see any reason why it can’t be that way moving forward.”

The Northern Township Board will hold a closed meeting this Friday to discuss strategy related to the township’s incorporation case.

As part of the judge’s ruling, incorporation shall be effective upon the election and qualification of a new city council for the City of Northern, and the election of a mayor and four council members will be held with the Nov. 3, 2026 general election. All council member positions would be at-large seats.