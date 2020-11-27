Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Night We Light Celebration Seeing Changes for 2020

Lakeland News — Nov. 26 2020

Instead of the normal parade held in downtown Bemidji, this year families can drive through the Sanford Center parking lot to see the floats parked there. The lighting ceremony will also be held virtually, and Santa’s Workshop will now be at the Paul Bunyan Mall’s center court.

The drive-thru parade will be from 6 to 8 PM Friday, Nov. 27 at the Sanford Center parking lot.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Volunteers Step Up to Provide Thanksgiving Meals

Brainerd Thanksgiving Meal Sets Record for Deliveries and Pickup Orders

Some Holiday Shoppers Moving Online for Black Friday

Nisswa City of Lights Celebration Changes to Drive-Thru Setup

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.