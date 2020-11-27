Bemidji Night We Light Celebration Seeing Changes for 2020

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Instead of the normal parade held in downtown Bemidji, this year families can drive through the Sanford Center parking lot to see the floats parked there. The lighting ceremony will also be held virtually, and Santa’s Workshop will now be at the Paul Bunyan Mall’s center court.

The drive-thru parade will be from 6 to 8 PM Friday, Nov. 27 at the Sanford Center parking lot.

