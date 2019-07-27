Bemidji MusiCamp Brings Aspiring Musicians Together

MusiCamp at Bemidji State University is bringing young aspiring musicians from all over the world together for a week-long music summer camp.

The camp offers classes in choir, band and piano, as well as music theory. The Bemidji MusiCamp began in 1948 and is now considered one of the oldest music camps in the United States.

Campers will end their week-long summer camp with a series of performances today and Saturday. This year the camp has over 350 campers.

“With so many different ensembles between jazz, small ensembles, world music, piano, bands choirs, things like that, we’ve got a whole bunch of different concerts going on. And it’s just a good time for kids who love music to come together and make music and enjoy each other’s company,” said Camp Director of Bemidji MusiCamp Matthew Marsolek.

The concerts are free to the public and will be in the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex at Bemidji State University.

Concert Schedule:

Friday, July 26

6 p.m. – Middle school small ensembles concert

6 p.m. – Middle school jazz bands concert

7:15 p.m. – High school small ensembles concert

7:15 p.m. – High school jazz band concert

Saturday, July 27

10 a.m. – Middle school concert band performance; Beaux Arts Ballroom, BSU campus

10 a.m. – High school choir concert

10 a.m. – Middle school choir/piano, high school choir/piano concert

11:15 a.m. – High school concert bands performance; Beaux Arts Ballroom, BSU campus

11:15 a.m. – Middle school choir concert

11:15 a.m. – Middle school choir/piano, high school choir/piano and piano only concert