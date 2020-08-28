Bemidji Movie Theater to Reopen 7 Days a Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The CEC movie theater in Bemidji was closed for months due to the pandemic. While the theater has been partially open since July, starting Friday, August 28th, they will reopen seven days a week.

In March, movie theaters around the country closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns, and many are still closed across Minnesota. The Bemidji Theatre has been open on a 4-days-a-week schedule since July 1st with restrictions in place, including only operating at 25% capacity.

Movie theaters have actually technically been allowed to open since mid-June, but have elected to stay closed partially because there were no new movies to show.

There will be some changes within the Bemidji Theatre, including increased sanitation and having parties sit with seats left empty apart from one another. The theater also does require masks in all common areas, but seats at each screen will be socially distant, meaning that once seated, guests are allowed to take their masks off to enjoy concessions.

Theater manager Missy Hannem has been grateful to be showing movies again, but she’s also thankful for the slow start back to business to allow herself and her staff to adjust to the changes.

The Bemidji Theatre was one of the six theaters that CEC reopened at the beginning of July. Next week, the theater will be showing a mix of new blockbusters and classic movies playing on all 10 screens of the theater.

