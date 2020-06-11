Bemidji Movie Theater Not Reopening Until July

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Movie theaters got the OK to resume business today in Minnesota with limited capacity. Some movie theaters in our viewing area, such as the theater in Brainerd, plan to open by the end of the month, but for the Bemidji Theatre, they don’t plan to open until the middle of July.

Because numerous movies that were in production have had to pause on their release dates and or filming schedules due to COVID-19, movie theaters will not have any new movies to show.

Both the Brainerd and Grand Rapids movie theaters will open on June 26th. Every other seat for each screen will be blocked off, and hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the building.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today