Bemidji Moves Forward with Police Advisory Board

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sparked by the death of George Floyd last year, the Bemidji City Council has been working on creating a police advisory board to help bridge the gap between the police and the community. A formal proposal for that group has now been made.

The proposal suggests the new group would include 11 members, including the Bemidji police chief and one city council member. They would serve as non-voting members. The other nine people would be interested residents. The group would be able to review police-related incidents and provide feedback.

There will be three official readings of the proposal, during which city council members and community members can make suggestions before it will be voted on for the final time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today