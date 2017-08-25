Bemidji Motorcyclist Killed In Grand Forks Crash Identified
Authorities have identified the 29-year old Bemidji man who died after crashing his motorcycle in Grand Forks Thursday night.
The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony James Lossing disregarded a traffic signal and struck a pickup truck at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and South 34th Street at approximately 6:15 p.m.
The force of the collision threw Lossing from his motorcycle.
Police officials say it did not appear Lossing was wearing a helmet.
He was transported to Altru Hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck and his passenger were not injured.
