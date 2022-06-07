Bemidji Middle School Recognizes Outstanding Students with 3A Awards

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As the school year came to a close last week, Bemidji Middle School celebrated the students who not only met expectations, but exceeded them.

The 3A Awards is a ceremony that recognizes 8th grade students who excelled in academics, accelerated reading, activities, and having a positive attitude. Held on Tuesday, May 31st, 112 students received recognition for their achievements.

Students from the Phi, Theta and Zeta pods all heard words of encouragement from both the middle school and high school principals. Bemidji Middle School teachers and staff congratulated the students for not only being good classmates, but also great citizens.

Bemidji Middle School Principal Drew Hildenbrand says that he and the rest of Bemidji Middle School aim to keep the same standards of the 3A Award for future classes and that their peers can also learn to be leaders in not only school, but the community as well.

